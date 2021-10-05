The Lagos State Law Enforcement Training Institute Bill, 2021 scaled second reading at the Lagos State House of Assembly on Tuesday.

The Bill scaled the second reading after it was read for the second time by the Acting Clerk of the House, Mr Olalekan Onafeko at Tuesday’s plenary session.

The Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, said that an institution to model the functions of security agencies, no doubt, needed attention, especially on duties, qualifications of personnel and establishment of a governing board.

Obasa explained that the Bill would further enhance the quality and effectiveness of security outfits in the state.

“The Bill seeks to train, re-train and employ Lagos State security personnel such as the Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LNSC).

“Others are the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps, the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority and other affiliated national security personnel in the state,’’ he said.

The speaker thereafter committed the Bill to the House Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, and Public Petitions, which has to submit its report in two weeks.

Obasa urged the committee’s Chairman, Mr Victor Akande, to take proper and adequate observation of members’ deliberation to arrive at an outcome.

Responding, Akande said operatives of the LNSC and other security outfits deserved proper training on the discharge of their duties and the Bill would meet the yearnings of the personnel

Commenting, Mr Bisi Yusuff, (APC-Alimosho 1), noted that the institute would mould security personnel to suit the mode of their operations and make officials to behave in civilised manner to fully impact on the society.

He added that decisions of the House on the legislation would encourage other states to follow suit.

Mr Rotimi Olowo, (APC-Shomolu 1), said that the training institute would cover the challenges faced by security agencies using modern-day technologies.

Olowo said the institute was important because the state was a megacity and an economic parameter in the country with challenges that bordered on insecurity.

Chairman, House Committee on Information, Security and Strategy, Mr Setonji David, commended the responsiveness of the state government on the realisation that operatives of the security agencies needed training.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria