Capt. (Dr) Idahosa Wells Okunbo JP

Prominent Benin billionaire and philanthropist, Capt. Idahosa Wells Okunbo, who succumbed on August 7, will be buried in Benin on Friday, October 9.

Family spokesman and younger brother of the deceased, Mr Kingsley Okunbo, who announced the burial activities at a news briefing on Monday in Benin, said there would be two days of tributes, beginning from October 5.

He said the service of songs would hold on Thursday, October 7, followed by the funeral service on Friday.

“Saturday, October 9 and Sunday, October 10 would be for social wake (party) and thanksgiving, respectively.

Okunbo said all Covid-19 protocol would be strictly adhered to, adding that the state government has approved a vaccination post for the venue.

He thanked the state government for its cooperation and solidarity.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria