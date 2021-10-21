By Adesina Wahab

Determined to push primary school enrollment, Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB) has enlisted the support of famous Nollywood celebrities to educate parents and guardians on the tremendous gains of early child education.



LASUBEB driving the EKOEXCEL embarked on a series of enrolment exercises across 10 local government and local council development areas of the state, ahead of the current education session, with the support of local community leaders and influencers.



The Executive Chairman, LASUBEB, Wahab Alawiye-King, while speaking at the respective rallies at the fruit market, Ikosi-Isheri LCDA and Bariga Market, Bariga, stated that the objective of the drive was to mobilize communities to enroll their wards into public primary schools.



Alawiye-King said the enrolment exercise was strategically held at major bus-stops and markets due to their teeming population and prevailing numbers of Out- of- School-Children in those communities based on the data gathered by SUBEB.



The chairman further said that for children to be able to compete with their peers globally, the state government had integrated technology into the classrooms to enhance learning and teaching outcomes in Lagos State public primary schools, under the EKOEXCEL initiative of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.



He noted that education is not only the responsibility of the government, but also of the parent and the community, charging them to encourage their wards to go to school.



Some of the Nollywood celebrities that supported the enrollment drive included Jide Kosoko, Ibrahim Chatta, Afiz Oyetoro, Funso Adeolu, Yemi Solade, Ricardo Agbor, Ayo Badmus and Mama Ereko.

Ibrahim Chatta while speaking at the Ikosi-Isheri rally, described education as the key to knowledge, adding that basic education provides opportunity for children to become responsible.



According to Chatta, “Education is the best legacy parents can give to their children.”



On his part, Ayo Badmus, another Nollywood actor, urged parents to enrol children of school age into the state’s primary schools, noting that it is their right and they shouldn’t be deprived of it and that primary education in Lagos State is free.

“Some parents want their children to attend school but are terrified about fees, not knowing primary education in Lagos is free and compulsory,” she said.



Governor Sanwo-Olu launched EKOEXCEL in 2019 to provide quality education to both the rich and the poor and upskill teachers leveraging technology.



Within two years, it accelerates pupils’ learning, better classroom culture and more robust curriculum management.



EKOEXCEL has dramatically accelerated student literacy and numeracy performance, with significant differences between student performances in EKOEXCEL schools versus their peers in traditional schools.



EKOEXCEL students advanced in numeracy twice as fast as students in traditional schools.

At the same time, they progressed three times as quickly as their peers in comparable schools.