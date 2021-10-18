…invests in innovative machinery and technology

In its bid to continue delivering end-to-end solutions leading manufacturing company, Lanre Bhadmus Industries Limited, has invested in new technology from manufacturing machinery to innovative formulations, as it aims to continually meet the standards required by OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) for continued quality service delivery to its customers. This development came on the back of celebrating its 50 year milestone.

The investment validates the company’s commitment to constantly providing high quality products and services to its customers. Over the last 50 years, Lanre Bhadmus Industries Limited has grown from being a manufacturer of car care and household products and contract packaging, to producing high performance lubricants, hotel amenities for the hospitality industry, and more recently sanitizers. The company has also contributed to Industry growth and economic development through the automobile and FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) sectors.

Giving his remarks on the 50 year anniversary, the company Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Lanre Bhadmus, said “This is an incredible milestone for the company. We have only been able to achieve this through hard work, passion, and dedication from all our team members, customers; and ongoing support from our families and friends. We have dedicated ourselves to 50 years of manufacturing excellence, product quality and innovative formulations, to provide our customers with the highest quality products across our range of car care, household products, contract packaging, lubricants, hotel amenities and sanitizers. To officially mark the milestone achievement, we have also rebranded our range of products with the official anniversary logo as a symbol of appreciation.”

Mr. Bhadmus further reiterated the company’s commitment to providing quality products and services to customers. In his words, ‘‘Our customers deserve the best and as part of our efforts to ensure that we live up to expectations, we have invested in the latest manufacturing technology to continue to produce products that live up to world class standards through technical innovation. The needs of manufacturing continue to evolve and it is important that we adapt to ensure effective delivery for the future.”

Founded in 1971, the company set out with a vision to provide quality car care and household products to the Nigerian market, delivered through manufacturing excellence. Lanre Bhadmus Industries Limited is focused on delivering premium quality products through understanding customers and their needs. The company remains committed to producing quality products and appreciates the support and patronage received over the years.