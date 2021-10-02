For distinguishing herself and her brand with production of bespoke and quality female wears; Stephaine Chiori’s Khavhia woman have emerged winner of the Women’s wear designer of the year at the just concluded La Mode Awards held October 1 at the Lagos Oriental Hotel.

Speaking on the award, Stephanie disclosed that the recognition is a sign that hard work, determination and days of disappointment have finally pay-off for not just her alone but the entire team on the brand and what this signifies is that more work needs to be done.

She said ‘ I am appreciative of the award and the love for fashion was the drive to delve into it and that started DVNX FIT Limited with an original plan of producing just denim products and today we have expanded and added Khavhia Woman where we make bespoke fashion items from Bridal Dresses to all types of evening and red carpet dresses.

A woman of many part, it is pertinent to note that Stephanie runs a non-governmental called ‘ Women For Leadership and Development Initiative, an Initiative in partnership with her husband where they give support to women in all aspects of life by empowering women and help them find a place in term of politics, social and economic strength in nation development.