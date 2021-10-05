By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has appointed 11 Special Advisers saying their appointment is to add impetus to his administration.

The Governor listed those appointed as “Architect Pam Gyang, Nde Ezekiel Gomos (Honourary), Justice Philomina Lot (rtd), Barr. Burki Gofwan, Barr. Jonathan Mawiyau, Mrs. Felicia Yakzum, Diket Plang, Danladi Mann, Talatu Apini, Chief Michael Makwal (Honourary) and Barr. Kwamkur Vondip.”

According to a statement signed by the Governor’s Director of Press and Public Affairs, Makut Macham, “The Special Advisers will be sworn in at a date to be announced and assigned portfolios.”

However, the Youths Democratic Party of Nigeria, YDPN has faulted the choice of the appointees saying it marginalized youths as the beneficiaries are people who have always been in government and are being recycled.

The State Chairman of the Party, Dazi Victor while reacting to the development in a statement said, “The Youths Democratic Party of Nigeria, YDPN the largest Youth political party in Nigeria faults the appointment by Governor Lalong as being intended to marginalized the youths in Plateau and has shown bias to the call for youths’ inclusiveness in governances.

“I am very surprised to see appointment of persons that should be thinking of retirement as special advisers.”

He equally faulted the relegation of youths stressing even in offices where youths were appointed to head, they are left redundant with no fund to run them.

His words, “Even the directorate that are being headed by youths are not funded to effectively drive their initiatives rather they are reduced to Agencies to rely on monthly salaries (stipends) to run their programs.

“This appointment is a prove that the APC has no place for the youths of Plateau State and we call on all Plateaus youths to take advantage of the e-registration platform of YDPN (www.ydpnofficial.com) the first of its kind, with e-voting system for primaries elections to mobilize and contest these inequities in governances in Nigeria as led by APC.”