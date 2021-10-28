Africa’s most preferred smartphone brand, TECNO has announced its sponsorship as the Official Smartphone Brand for this year’s Lagos Fashion Week which would be taking place from the 27th to 30th of October 2021, at the Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos State.

The brand’s continuous partnership with the Lagos Fashion Week event serves to re-emphasize its commitment to the development of Nigerian arts, fashion, style, and culture. Through the innovative fashion event, TECNO takes part in presenting opportunities for young and already made fashion designers to showcase their skills and art through fashion.

The four-day event promises to play host to new season exhibits from designers, showcase collections on the runway while ensuring premium exposure both within and outside Nigeria. Celebrity guests, entrepreneurs, fashion enthusiasts, and many more will be drawn to the show.

As the official smartphone sponsor, TECNO will be tasked with the job to promote and showcase creativity at the event through its smartphones. The TECNO experience booth will give the audience the opportunity to capture exciting memories, while exploring, firsthand, unique experiences and creative expressions to be had, using the brand’s latest smartphones, Phantom X and CAMON 18 Premier.

All the fashion vibe and colours at #LagosFW21 will be captured through the stunning Stabilized Gimbal camera on the Camon 18 Premier, great for delivering motion videos like is typical with a frenzy that goes on behind the scenes and the runway of the Lagos Fashion Week.

Currently, in its 10th year, the Lagos Fashion Week has proven to be the leading fashion event in Africa, unveiling initiatives that support strengths and develop the fashion industry.

Beyond the runway, the annual event provides a physical platform that’s gradually repositioning fashion as a useful tool for commerce and creativity in Nigeria, thus creating wider opportunities for growth.