The Poultry Farmers Association of Nigeria (PAN), Lagos State Chapter has lamented over the incessant harassment of its members working in their farms by herdsmen, kidnappers and other farm invaders, saying it has caused untold hardship on the farmers.

The leadership of the association led by its Executive Chairman, Godwin Egbede alongside PAN, Ikorodu Chairman, Taofik Suleiman and the association’s secretary, Mr. Olaoye, on a courtesy visit to the Lagos Police Command described the security situation at moment as worrisome, adding that most of its members do not go to farm any longer, while some have lost interest in poultry farming; reasons for the high price of poultry produce.

PAN executive members who were received by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of (Admin), DCP Bassey Ewan on behalf of the Lagos State Police Chief at the State Command Headquarters Ikeja commended the efforts of the Nigerian Police especially in the Lagos Command in tackling the security issues in the State.

Egbebe however, reiterated the need for the Nigerian police to double its effort in providing more conducive environment for its members especially within the Agbowa, Imota, in Ikorodu Lagos State and others axis within the neighboring communities in Ogun state.

Egbede said, “The Fulani herdsmen have subjected our members within these areas to an untold hardship as they became vulnerable to attacks in the farm, kidnapping and even killing. Many of our members have abandoned their farms because they could not feel safe anymore in the farm, stemming from the incessant attacks by the invaders and also the fear of being kidnapped.”

He also noted that in some cases, some of poultry farm members who were kidnapped were released after paying huge ransom, as that does not speak well of the poultry industry in the country.

“There is a need for the Nigerian Police and other security formations to come to the aid of the farmers in order to enhance and support federal government policy on food security in the country. Farmers cannot go to farm again because of being kidnapped, and this has also led to part of the reasons for the high price of food items, poultry inclusive,” Egbebe added.

DCP Ewa who received the association delegates on behalf of the Lagos Police Chief appreciated their effort in identifying with the Police in keeping the country safe from crime.

Ewa applauded the association for providing enough information for Nigerian police to work with. He mentioned that a success in combating similar attacks recently was recorded as a result of cooperation, enabled by the farmers living within those areas.

He promised that the Command will not relent in its effort to make sure that adequate security is provided not only in those areas but the entire Lagos State to allow smooth farming operations and other businesses.