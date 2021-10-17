By Dapo Akinrefon

The People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Lagos State, on Saturday, postponed its state congress when a suspected hoodlum shot into the air at the venue of the congress with the party pointing accusing at the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Vanguard was reliably informed that the congress was declared inconclusive following a pandemonium that took place at the Tafawa Balewa Square venue of the congress.

A source, who spoke to Vanguard in confidence, said the congress was disrupted when a suspected thug shot into the air in front of the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu.

The source said: “The congress was going on when a suspected thug brought out a gun and shot into the air in the presence of the Lagos CP, this made police officers present respond by shooting into the air.

“The confusion made everyone at the square to scamper for safety. Thank God no one was hurt. The congress was declared inconclusive.”

The party accused the APC of being behind its aborted state congress.

The outgoing Lagos PDP spokesman, Mr. Taofik Gani said: “The chairman of the committee had started giving out ballot papers to the delegates to go start voting when suddenly gunshots were heard from different angles.

“The delegates were orderly until after the gunshots, which scared a lot of them into leaving the venue.

“We do not believe these gunshots came from PDP members. The shooters can only be our political opponents.

“We charge the Police to fish out these persons.”

He, however, said the chairman of the Election Committee has gone ahead to declare the Congress as aborted and a new date is to be announced.

Vanguard News Nigeria