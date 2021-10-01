Lagos officials commend Yellow Dots Club on N12m renovation of squash court

Part of the renovated court.

Sola Aiyepeku, Chairman, Lagos State Sports Commission, on Friday, commended the initiative of the Yellow Dots Club, to rehabilitate the squash court at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, with N12 million.

Aiyepeku made the commendation in an interview with newsmen at the commissioning of the renovated squash court.

He advocated more public and private partnership in order to develop sports at all levels.

“It’s a wonderful thing, Yellow Dots has shown passion for this beautiful game; it is commendable and we applaud them.

“We appeal to other private and corporate individuals to give back to the society, we are happy with this synergy and we hope to see more,” he said.

Boye Oyerinde, the newly re-elected President of the Nigeria Squash Federation, NSF, said that with more partnerships, squash’s development at all levels would be sealed.

“Teslim is one of the courts that is always in use, and renovating this court is commendable, and I hope we get to see more partnership that propels development.

“This renovation couldn’t have happened at a better time, I believe it will be managed judiciously,” the NSF’s president said.

Also speaking was Tomi Falase, the Chairman, Lagos State Squash Association, LSSA, who noted that the renovation of the courts would encourage more young and upcoming players.

“More tournaments are expected, the renovation was tastefully done as we all can see, so it will drive more tournaments to Lagos State, Yellow Dots have done well.

“Partnership like this are what develops sports, all the government has to do is to give an enabling environment like the sports commission has done, so, it’s a win win for everybody,” Falase said.

Sodiq Taiwo, a player, told NAN that he was optimistic that the new court will bring forth more tournaments for the players.

On his part, Sola Adekunle, the Chairman of Yellow Dots club, explained that the initiative was borne out of the desire to give back to the society and engage the youth positively.

“About 10 years ago, a group of four friends started playing for recreational purposes, then we thought we should commit ourselves.

“Members contributed. When we saw the state of the court, with the support from the sports commission, we were able to put this together.

“Sport is a powerful tool that we all, as a nation, are yet to utilize. Squash has kept a lot of children away from crime. A lot of their parents call me and we support these children’s education,” he said.

Yellow Dotss is a social group committed to giving back to the society.

Vanguard News Nigeria