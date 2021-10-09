Lagos Legends Re-Union Football Festival: Akanni rolls back the years in one day

Wasiu Eshinlokun

By Jacob Ajom

When a forum is created for old friends, especially sportsmen and women to get together and try to rekindle their old, long-forgotten forms, it always turns out to be great fun.

For Lagos football fans, seeing the likes of Friday Ekpo, Monday Odiaka or Taiwo Oloyode try to do their old tricks with the ball was quite refreshing.

Not because they were able to replicate their outrageous skills as when they were younger players but the mere fact that the men who created those fun memories were still alive and kicking made it even more rewarding.

Hounourable Wasiu Eshinlokun, Deputy Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly led the mammoth crowd that graced the stands during the thrilling four-match event which saw Heritage Team defeat 36 Lions Team 4-2 on penalties to carry the day.

At intervals, the event was encapsulated by a carnival-like atmosphere with cheerleaders exhibiting uncommon bravery. Half-clad ladies wearing see-through panties danced away with careless abandon. The spectators roared in joyous fits urging them to do more.

But the business of the day was best captured by ex-Super Eagles goalkeeper, Dosu Joseph who said, “we are here to celebrate ourselves and by ourselves because the system has failed to celebrate us.”

He continued, “this is a great idea and we thank Waidi Akanni for bringing us together as some of us had not seen each other for over 25 years. Although Nigerians have celebrated us, the federation(NFF) has not. For us being here today in great numbers, we are happy.”

Deputy Speaker: “I am just happy that this platform has been created to celebrate our ex-internationals who have won honour and glory for Nigeria.

“Even more, I am happy that they still believe in the Nigerian story after 61 years of our nationhood.”

He reckoned that most of the ex-internationals played when football was not as income-yielding as it is today.

Said he, “although some of them went abroad as professional footballers and made money, the case today is different as football has become a big foreign currency earner for the country.”

On the day’s event, he prayed that the convener of the event, Waidi Akanni sustains it so that it becomes a yearly get-together for all ex-internationals.

And promised to urge the Lagos State Sports Commission, the legislature and Governor Sanwo-Olu to support the initiative. “That will go a long way in making even those who are still playing to believe in the system,” he said.

The convener, Engineer Waidi Akanni praised his colleagues for gracing the event and was of immense appreciation to his media partners, Vandrezzer.

Vanguard News Nigeria