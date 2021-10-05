.

By Ola Olatunde

Oloyede Michael Taiwo, in this 91-page poetry book titled “Lagos is killing me”, published by The Roaring Lion Newcastle in 2020, gathers the expanse of the human experience of love, life, and death in his debut collection of poems.

The images that tumble from the collection are both stunning and uplifting, whether they explore the futility of a lover’s crushed ego in “Convalescence,” examine a nation weighed down by corruption, poverty, dirty politics, and violence in “Moribund Restaurant,” or—as in “Love’s Soothing Web”—delve into the intoxicating power of love.

One of the poems, “Tell the White Man”, exposes the utter exploitation of Black nations by the West in the name of development and altruism. In “If I had wings like a dove,” Taiwo cautions the common man to use his vote wisely. He writes: “If I had wings like a dove,/ I would perch on the roof of your conscience and/ remind you not to sell your vote./ Else, the muttering lips of the next generation would/ submit that servitude was a fine ornament on/ the crooked neck of your soul.” “Uneasy Calm” is a sorrowful meditation on life.

Such a heartfelt collection on love, life’s hardships and very important social issues! Oloyede Michael Taiwo puts his thoughts in extraordinary lyrics, ”dressing” such heartbreaking and inspiring emotions in gorgeous and deeply descriptive words.

With themes that both unsettle and soothe the reader, the variety of poems have something for every poetry lover. From poems about heartache and love to outcries against every kind of oppression, reading through this collection is really an emotional ride.

The poems the reader would find most influential and touching are the ones bravely talking about the hardships in Nigeria and the ones embracing African culture. Those discussing white privilege and Western exploitation, and the ones reporting the violation of human rights and the danger that is SARS, are not only incredibly powerful, but also educative. There are also quite a few feminist gems that the reader would highly appreciate and cherish.

Dedicated to George Floyd, “I Can’t Breathe” brings the horrible episode to life, while “Dust Arise” explores what it means to love truly.

Taiwo experiments with form and syntax. He covers a vast range of topics, from love, loss, hope, grief to tyranny, freedom and Black pride, among others, taking the reader on a journey of mystery and longing, and at the same time captures the essence of Nigerian people and culture: “the back of Africa can never be put out to the ground/ Like dust, we rise and furnish our hope with grit.”

Wide-ranging and poignant, this is a winning collection.

Vanguard News Nigeria