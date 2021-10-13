By Bose Adelaja

Lagos State Government has demolished a rowing club in Lekki Phase 1 area of the state over Right of Way.

This followed an alleged encroachment by the management of the club.

The club hosts other private businesses like relaxation centres, event planning services, staff accommodation, and recreational facilities, all sited at the waterfront of Wole Olateju Avenue, Lekki Phase 1.

The demolition exercise was carried out by Lagos State Governor’s Task Force.

It was learnt that about 8,100 Square Metres of the land were brought down by the task force.

Vanguard gathered that a private firm, Dembella Engineering Company had secured the approval of the Right of Way from the state government about 12 years ago but did not put it into use for some time and it was alleged that the rowing club expanded its services to the portion.

The rowing company was said to be operating under the approval of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA).

When Vanguard visited the scene, some staffers and customers of the rowing club were stranded while operatives of the Task Force were fully on ground.

However, efforts to reach Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy. Gbenga Omotosho, was unsuccessful when contacted by Vanguard.

Also, the owner of the rowing club was not on ground but his daughter, Bikepre Daniel, who spoke with Vanguard, said the company sourced its documentation from the Federal Government under the authorship of NIWA.

She said her family was ready for negotiations.

“All the boats and other property are kept in our care and we are liable to them incase should there be damage because they are of high value,” she said.

“My father is the Chairman of the Federal Rowing Association of Nigeria and this is where he hosts them regularly unfortunately, such a meeting will be affected owing to the demolition exercise.

“The property is not hidden and a lot of opportunities have taken place there but if they belief it has been encroached, this can be resolved in a better way.”