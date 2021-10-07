Trains watchdogs in communities to prevent gender based violence

By Funmi Ajumobi

The Child Protection Network, CPN, Lagos state has divulged their plans to target at least 30,000 families on child protection mechanisms at their maiden annual week coming up November 20 , on Universal Children’s Day celebration.

The CPN Lagos State Coordinator, Aderonke Oyelakin made known the exclusive plans to the media at their quarterly meeting held on Tuesday at Youth hall wing of Fountain of Life Church, Ilupeju.

According to her, the 30,000 target is to make families aware of their responsibility to protect the children.

“Lagos has zero tolerance to child abuse and other gender based violence, yet the daily occurrence of abuse is becoming alarming. I believe we must not rest on our oars.

Now is the best time for continuous aggressive awareness to prevent the regular occurrence in the interest of the child.

As organisation that works closely with children in communities, awareness is the best option to further reduce the menace in our communities”.

Oyelakin also shed light on the purpose of the network quarterly meeting which she said was an opportunity to bring all the knowledge and wisdom of members together for them to see how best they could protect children and their rights from being abused in Lagos state.

“Only NGOs that registered with Child Protection Network and also offer services to children that are called for this meeting. Its an avenue to look at our challenges and channel the way forward and also network. It also show that we are coordinated and qualified to work with children because we already have a working structure on ground”. She added.

Evans Enwefah, CPN Lagos Data Officer also highlights the recent achievement of the organization where 40 rescue officers were trained for the 20 Local Government Areas in the state.

He explained that two officers in each LGA would be able to collate data of rescue activities on a daily bases on issues of abuse and also document reported cases which they send to Lagos State government, UNICEF and British Council.

“If we are carrying out child protection activities in different communities at the LGA level and they are not documented and reported, it is as good as nothing is happening and the state also will not be sure of the cases.

“With the training of rescue officers, we are going to see improvement on reporting of cases and services being rendered to children.

“They are on ground to make sure the interest of the child is protected and and also be sure that the perpetrators are not just left alone but identified, shame and persecuted. All we are after is the interest of the child.

“When people in the community know they have watchdogs in the community, there is going to be reduction in gender related violence.

“We are now going to see a well- documented cases because the era of muddling up cases is gone”. Enwefah added.

