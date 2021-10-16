By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Ahead of the Saturday All Progressives Congress, APC, congress, Lagos, a group within the party, Lagos4Lagos, has announced the names of nominees for party for executive council members slated for Saturday, with Prince Sunday Ajayi, as chairman.

Lagos4Lagos group is led by Olajide Adediran, popularly called “Jandor.”

Earlier, APC, Lagos, led by out-going Tunde Balogun, in few hours to the state Congress, also released a list of the consensus executive council members, with former House of Representatives member and ex-Chairman of Ojo Local Government, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, emerging the Chairman-designate.

In the release made available to Vanguard on Friday, ex-Lawmaker, Sumi Odesanya, is the Secretary-designate; former Commissioner for Special Duties in the state, Seye Oladejo as the Publicity Secretary-designate, while former Chairman of Amuwo-Odofin Local Government, Comrade Ayodele Adewale is the Organising Secretary-designate.

While Balogun led group is scheduled to hold it’s congress at Mobolaji Johnson Stadium, Jandor led group is billed to hold it’s congress at Airport Hotel, Ikeja at 10 am simultaneously.