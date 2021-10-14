Sea port

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

House of Representatives has said that the major cause of congestion at the nation’s ports especially Apapa and Tin Can Island in Lagos was the lack of scanners and other electronic devices.

The House regretted that in 21st century, the Nigerian Customs Service was till in analog mode.

Adopting a motion presented by Hon. Leke Abejide from Kogi State at Thursday plenary under matters of urgent public importance on the need to reconcile the Committee on Comprehensive Import Supervision Scheme (CISS) and Adani Mega Systems Ltd, a Service Provider/Vendor for screening service infrastructure, the House said it will increase the financial inflow of the country.

Moving the motion earlier, Abejide said “At the moment, Nigeria Customs Service still remains in the analogue era of conducting 100% physical examination which in itself is a major cause of congestion to our Ports and greater loss of revenue to our dear country.

“Alarming rate at entry of undetected Arms and Ammunition into the country’s Ports and Border Stations as a result of no functional scanners.

“The 2022 Budget provided for N3.9 Trillion for debt servicing alone, and this is asides repayment of principal.

“If the E-Customs is allowed to take off, the issue of borrowing will be reduced to the barest minimum, if not eradicated, because the Nigeria Customs Service would be able to generate twice, if not thrice, of what is currently being generated”, he said

The motion was eventually adopted after securing support of the majority of the members.