A map of Nigeria

The MacArthur Foundation has identified the absence of accountability as the single most challenging problem in Nigeria.

The foundation argued that the issue of accountability is the roots of all the other challenges bedeviling the country and it is working with the media and civil society organizations to build synergies to tackle corruption in the country.

The Foundation’s Deputy Director, Africa office, Nigeria, Dayo Olaide spoke in Abuja during a stakeholders meeting organized by the Progressive Impact Organization for Community Development, PRIMORG.

Olaide expressed delight over the success PRIMORG had recorded through its anti-corruption project.

Oladele said reducing corruption in the country could only be possible with Nigerians playing prominent roles.

“Nigerians would have to be at the forefront of driving questions to reduce corruption in the country and so If you look at our strategy we emphasize collaborations with the government, non-governmental institutions and CSOs because they represent the people and so we see them as the demand side of the work.

“In the last 20 to 21 years of Nigeria’s democracy, Nigeria has made some appreciable and commendable progress to modernize its laws, to improve transparency and accountability, but by far the biggest challenge or the gap is in terms of how we operationalize those laws, those rules, those improvements in-laws and processes and procedures is to be able to make them deliver democratic promises.”

Earlier, PRIMORG’s Executive Director, Okhiria Agbonsuremi appreciated the MacArthur Foundation for their support through grant and the opportunity to work with the best of CSOs and media cohorts.