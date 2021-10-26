By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Middle Belt Forum, MBF, has said the claim by Sheik Gumi that declaring bandits as terrorists would come at a price, is unacceptable as it is a threat to dissuade the federal government from dealing decisively with the band of criminals.

The National President of MBF, Dr. Bitrus Pogu who spoke to Vanguard Tuesday in Makurdi urged President Muhammadu Buhari to live up to his primary responsibilities as enshrined in the constitution to ensure the protection of the lives of Nigerians aa well as ensure the welfare of the people.

Hear him, “some people assume too much. They seem to believe that these people (bandits) are supernatural beings which is totally wrong. They are just ordinary people. And by saying what he said Sheik Gumi is just threatening the federal government not to deal with them decisively and we cannot accept that.

“People who have killed in cold blood, attacked innocent communities in their sleep, should not be allowed to go free. And of course people who can shoot down aircraft, who would blow railway lines, who would do all sorts of things more than even Boko Haram are terrorists by any definition.

“And nobody should be frightened by what he said. Nigeria can deal with these terrorists because our military has the capacity. What I believe is happening is that there is no political will to dislodge these groups.

“Going by what the President said in 2014 to the then President Jonathan that he was killing his people, they are being mild toward these criminals and the time has come for President Buhari to be the statement that he is and the leader of the country.

“He should defend the constitution which says his primary objective of governance is the security and welfare of the people. He has to provide that security by dealing with these criminals that are occupying unguarded and unoccupied spaces and killing and terrorizing our people.

“So they should be called by the name they deserve which is terrorists and should be dealt with as terrorists.”