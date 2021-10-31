Kwara State Ministry of Environment has urged residents of the state to comply with monthly environmental sanitation exercise to enhance cleanliness and protect the environment.

This is contained in a statement by Mrs Okanlawon Taiwo, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ministry, in Ilorin on Sunday.

Taiwo said that the Ministry would not condone flagrant disregard of the monthly sanitation exercise by some residents of the state.

“The Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mr Abraham Ojo expressed worry over non compliance while monitoring the sanitation exercise in Ilorin.

“Inadequate environmental sanitation has been a public health hazard worldwide.

“Residents are to ensure compliance with the rules and regulations of the exercise and maintain cleanliness always,” Ojo was quoted as saying in the statement.

It said that the ministry would continue to establish and enforce a more robust environmental sanitation approach.

According to the statement, the ministry will begin a public health enlightenment programme to mobilise participation in the monthly sanitation exercise across the state.

The spokesman further disclosed that 50 trucks were deployed for waste clearance for the exercise in Ilorin metropolis.

Accordingly, personnel of the ministry and members of the National Association of Uniform Voluntary Union enforced compliance in the exercise.

