Issa Jega as SA on Inter-community Relations

By Demola Akinyemi – Ilorin

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has appointed Comrade Abdulmumini Musbau Esinrogunjo as Senior Special Assistant on Rural Mobilisation, bolstering the administration’s efforts to reach out to the masses.

Also appointed is Mallam Isiaka Issa Jega, an Hausa community influencer, as the Special Assistant on Inter-community Relations.

Esinrogunjo before his appointment is one of the arch enemies of the governor, within the ruling APC attacking him at every given opportunity on his policy and style of administration.

Recall that the state Chairman of the mainstream All Progressives Congress (APC)Prince Sunday Fagbemi had expressed his commitment to unite all the aggrieved members, saying that they are all members of the same family.

The appointments of Comrade Esinrogunjo and Mallam Issa Jega is contained in press statement issued by Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye Friday morning.

According to the statement, Comrade Esinrogunjo is a former students’ union leader, former local government chairmanship candidate of Ilorin West, and a golden voice of the Otoge movement.

” Esinrogunjo comes well recommended as a grassroots mobiliser with a unique touch with the people across social strata. “He stressed.



“A multilingual born in 1979, he is an alumnus of the Kwara State Polytechnic where he studied Business Administration (2011).



“He was National Vice Chairman of the National Association of Nigerian Students; National Vice President of the National Association of Kwara State Students; chairman of the NANS/Joint Campus Committee (NANS/JCC) Kwara State; Speaker of the Youths Association of Nigeria; a member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council’s National Directorate of Youth Mobilisation; and a member of the Kwara State Transition Implementation Committee (2019).



“Esinrogunjo is also an entrepreneur. He was until his appointment the Managing Director of Moneyten Ventures. He is the founder of the Altruism House, a political platform.”



The Governor has also appointed Mallam Isiaka Issa Jega, an Hausa community influencer, as the Special Assistant on Inter-community Relations.



Mallam Jega, 35, businessman, a polyglot, attended Kwara State Polytechnic where he read Business Administration.



He is from Ilorin South.



