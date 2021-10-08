The build up to the event Kulture, Kings and Keanzo was tagged by some event pundits as the event of the year. The city of Ibadan was expectant and eagerly waited to see what Keanzo Abami would be offering at the event.

The props used right from the red carpet of the event gave every guest an idea of how cultural the event was going to be. Art works, drum essemble were used lavishly. With the red carpet welcome by bata drummers, guests had a dance session before they got into the main event. Drums of various types were on display. It was the first time guests were experiencing such fascination as seeing a drum with 17faces.

Keanzo himself did not disappoint the guests as he gave a good account of himself on the drums. It was a result of several weeks of rehearsal. The record breaking news here is that it is the first time in the city of Ibadan that any home grown musical artiste will single handedly perform all through the event, without the support of any established guest artiste. The popular Eyo Masquerade performed and the god of thunder, Sango was also well depicted on stage.

The highlight of the event was Keanzo Abami beating the 17 faced drum brought in from the Cultural Centre, Ibadan. All brand sponsors and their representatives weren’t disappointed at the overall success of the event. Some of the brands seen were Angostura, Fanfaro Oil, Adediran Electronics, Titan Farms, Shashi Motors, Triumph Petroleum, Kijani Media, Emir Soft Properties, and more. Some media outlets and brand influencers were also in attendance. Whatsup Ibadan, Ibadan Lawa, Unpaulished, Ibadan Media, Connect Ibadan, Bhadoosky and many more did a fantastic job at promoting the event.