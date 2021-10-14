



By Boluwaji Obahopo

A private company, Ce Triple F global services limited has dragged the Kogi State House of Assembly before the State High Court in Lokoja over its failure to pay N15,780, 920 debt.

The company in its charges prayed the court to compel the Assembly to pay the said money owed for the supply of LG TV 43, Central Stabilizer, Thermocool Fridge 185ltr, Thermocool Fridge 195Ltr and 36000 BTU Royal Floor Air Conditioner to the Assembly in October, 2016.

According to the complainant who is the Chief Executive Officer of the company, Engr. Chris Edime, said the items were supplied to the Assembly when Alfa Umar Imam was the Speaker and the current Speaker, Prince Mathew Kolawole was the Majority Leader and the current Majority Leader, Abdullahi Bello was Minority Leader.

“Shortly after crisis broke out in the assembly that removed Imam as the speaker, Kolawole emerged as the leader of the house. Prince Mather Kolawole and other principal officers then were all aware of this transaction that we supplied all these items to the Assembly and we installed them.

“But surprisingly, we raised an invoice for it to be paid, up till now, nothing has been done. There was a time we were told to write letter to the Clerk of the House of which we did on several occasion, but nothing has been done up to this moment that is why we have taken the matter to court,” he told the court.

The company is also charging the Assembly for damages and a bridge of Contract as a cash and credit sale invoice dated was raised in the same year by the company indicating that the supply of the goods had not been paid for by the assembly.

The case was filed at the Kogi State High Court (11), Lokoja on Thursday in a suit number HLC/107/2020 CE Triple F Global Service Limited and one other versus Kogi State House of Assembly, Speaker Kolawole Matthew and two others.

State Legal Adviser, Oluwafemi Adegboyega who while speaking at the mentioning of the case presided by Justice J.J Majibe said that they had filed a motion challenging certain paragraph of the claimant reply and they are asking the court to strike out the additional statement on oath.

He however apologised to the judge for filing the motion in the same day the court is sitting, assuring that it will not happens again.

He also proposed November 3, 2021 for hearing of the case which was agreed by the counsel to the complainant, Sam Akoji Esq.

Justice Majebi while responding to the plea expressed dismay over filing of a motion on the day of court proceedings.

He said he will continue to protect the integrity of the court adding that lawyers should try as much as possible to file their cases at least 48 hours before court proceedings.

Justice Majebi however adjourned to 3rd of November for hearing of the motion.

Vanguard News