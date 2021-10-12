To make students compete globally, the 1995 – 2001 class of the Kings’ College Lagos finalised plans to set up an Innovation hub commensurate to the Silicon Valley that would help stir more solution focused thinkers with a wider mind set in Nigeria.

Fielding questions from newsmen, Chairman of the2001, 20th anniversary planning committee, Olajide Jacobs explained that our ability to learn and unlearn, have all been impacted by advancements in technology.

According to him: “We would be introducing an ‘Innovations Hub’ for the school’s students as well as complete the school’s Sports Pavilion in its main campus. We hear about Silicon Valley and other places where ‘tech-preneurs’ bring their ideas and innovations, which have been cultivated in conducive work spaces that bring out the best.

“Our proposed innovation hub would introduce students to a new technology-based approach to their existing curriculum and teach the students other viable skills such as coding, MS Office 365, Graphic Design, Digital Marketing, SQL, Data Analytics, and many more.

All of these skills have been hand-picked based on the requirements the students may need as they move into the world after schooling. Each area is applicable to real-world situations and we aim to create enough variety to ensure that every student is able to make a decision based on the desire to learn rather than necessity, cultivating a desire to acquire knowledge.

“Students will also develop ‘soft skills’ that will allow them to make further progress both in school and on their own. In a world where innovation is becoming paramount, the cultivation of these skills cannot be overemphasized.

The ability to methodically think through problems and provide reasonable solutions is highly sought after and developing students along this path will help them immensely.

“In this regard, soft skills such as Emotional Intelligence, team building, creative thinking, and complex problem solving would also be introduced. Along with this, we would engage international tech firms of repute, to review the quality of learning provided at the Innovation Hub.

The Hub will have a learning capacity to accommodate 20 students at any given time as well as a workshop for practical sessions. A design canvas will also be made available to promote student creativity”.

He added that the Sports Pavilion is another medium through which the class would be giving back to the school. Saying “Kings’ College has over the years, excelled in sporting events such as Cricket, Soccer, Basketball and Athletics”.