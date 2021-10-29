The Emere Aluejor Makani, Agbonchia Eleme the first, Emere Johnson Nwafor Saloka who died on the 31th July 2021, was buried on October 27th 2021 in Eleme LGA of Rivers State.

As Eleme tradition demands, when a traditional ruler or a prominent person passes, only the king in council can perform the burial rites, this is a general belief of the Eleme people, in order for the deceased soul to be accepted by the ancestors of the land in peace.

Therefore prayers were offered by the Oneh Eh Nchia X, HRH Appolus Chu with a bottle of spirit around the ambulance carrying the casket of the deceased for him to watch over his family and to protect them against all evil from the spirit world.

HRH Chu prayed and handed over the soul of the late chief to the gods of the land, only then would his immediate family proceed for the burial.