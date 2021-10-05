Sunday, October 3, 2021 was a very exciting day for the people of Nchia and Eleme in general as the chiefs, elders and women leaders from the different communities that make up Nchia Eleme converged for a very important meeting called by His Royal Highness, King Dr. Appolus Chu, Oneh-Eh Nchia X of Eleme Kingdom.

The turn-out at the meeting was very impressive and the atmosphere was like a mini town hall gathering as every available space at the venue of the meeting was completely occupied by the chiefs, elders and women leaders, who were glad for the opportunity to meet with their king.

Crucial issues concerning the welfare and progress of Nchia Eleme were discussed at the meeting and useful resolutions to move the community forward were also reached.

Some of the attendants who were dissatisfied with certain judgments reached in their respective communities concerning divorce, land, boundary and other issues, made their grievances known to the king and appealed for the King-in-Council to look into such judgments.

HRH King Appolus Chu assured the people that he would look into their grievances and ensure that justice, fairness and equity prevailed.

At the end of the meeting, the chiefs and elders expressed their gratitude to King Appolus Chu for his foresight in convening the meeting and seeking their impute into issues affecting the domain. They also expressed their desire for a larger town hall meeting of all the sons and daughters of Nchia Eleme.