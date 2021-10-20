By Chinonso Alozie

The Imo State Police Command on Wednesday accused the Eastern Security Network, ESN, body created by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, of killing the traditional rulers at Njaba local government, Imo state.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mike Abattam, made this disclosure in a statement to newsmen in Owerri.

They also gave the names of the deceased as HRH Eze S. C Osunwa of Ihebinowere Autonomous Community and HRH Eze Barr A. E Durueburuo of Okwudor Autonomous Community who lost their lives in the attack while HRH Eze A. N Onyeka ( JP ) of Nkume Autonomous Community sustained gunshot injuries.

The command said when it got the information of the attack, they mobilized a special squad but on getting to the scene of the incident the hoodlums had fled to the bush on hearing that the Policemen were on their way.

He further said the attackers were able to gain entrance into the venue of the meeting because the security agencies were not properly invited to provide security at the meeting.

The Police also blamed the pro-Biafra group for burning police division within the location of the attack to enable them to carry out their operation on attacks on individuals in the Njaba axis.

According to the Police, “On 19/10/2021 at about 1500 hours, following information received that hoodlums suspected to be members of the proscribed IPOB/ ESN members are attacking the venue where the traditional chairman of Njaba local government is holding a meeting with some Traditional rulers.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Rabiu Hussaini psc, immediately, dispatched the command’s tactical teams comprising of the Special forces, Rapid Response Squad and Anti-kidnapping Squad to the scene, on their arrival at the scene, they were informed by the police patrol teams patrolling the area, that the hoodlums fled into the bush on sighting them.

“At the scene, it was revealed that the Traditional Chairman of Njaba local government, Hom. Emeka Ihenacho invited and was having meetings with fifteen traditional rulers of Njaba communities without informing the police or other security agencies. While the meeting was in progress armed bandits suspected to be IPOB/ ESN members came and started shooting at them indiscriminately after which they ran back into the bush.

“Unfortunately, two of the traditional rulers namely, HRH Eze S. C Osunwa of Ihebinowere Autonomous Community and HRH Eze Barr A. E Durueburuo of Okwudor Autonomous Community lost their lives in the attack while HRH Eze A. N Onyeka ( JP ) of Nkume Autonomous Community sustained gunshot injury.”

“It is on record that, the police station in Njaba was recently attacked and raised down by hoodlums suspected to be IPOB/ ESN terror groups, where two police officers lost their lives. Thus, the command had to post Policemen to the area on vehicular patrols to help in checkmating crimes and criminality. Pending when a new police station will be rebuilt. The command is exploring all avenues possible to see that the fleeing bandits are arrested and prosecuted,” Police said.

