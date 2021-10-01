Celebrity fashion stylist, Ahmed Sunkanmi Abiose, popularly known as Kazz Kazzian has been taking his charity works to the doorsteps of Nigerian masses who are in desperate need of such lifeline, with unprecedented turnaround in the lives of those on the receiving end of the entrepreneur’s humanitarian efforts.

Kazz Kazzian has continued to write his name in the heart of the people with his philanthropic activities which have seen him touching more Nigerians across ethnic and religious backgrounds.

Kazz Kazzian, has been working to touch the lives of the needy and the vulnerable through identifying with their problems, give out food items, cash, and other needful valuables to the downtrodden ones within and outside Lagos environs.

The Lagos based business man was recently at The light Givers Foundation, Festac town Lagos where he donated some food items and huge cash for the betterment of the orphan kids in the home.

“Anyone who understands the act of giving will not hesitate to show love and reach out to people in need, no matter how little you have to give to them. I know what it is meant to give because I came from an environment which brought me up to show love to others.

“So, what you are giving might seem little to you, but the receiver will always cherish it more than you expected,” he said.

The CEO of Kazzian Luxury, with the Instagram handle @kazz_kazzian is also a celebrity stylist and have worked with most of the big names in the music industry like Wale MMG, Davido, IcePrince, Ycee, Yung6ix, Dremo, Banky W, Dr Sid, Chidinma, Soundsultan, Iyanya, HarrySongz, Oritsefemi, SolidStar, D’Prince, Olamide, HumbleSmith, Reekado Banks and others is believed to have a knack for philanthropic activities with the greatest of ease.

“I love giving. No matter how small it is, I give out because all fingers are not equal, and we all need to sustain this. I also believe that sharing foods with another is an intimate act that should not be indulged in lightly.

“You don’t have to be a millionaire before you can help other people. You can always help within your capacity. The streets are littered with people that need help. So, I believe philanthropy should be everyone’s lifestyle,” Kazz Kazzian said.

People around Kazz Kazzian know him very well especially his sense of humanity and empathy are such that any encounter with him turns into quality time and such life never remain the same.

Vanguard News