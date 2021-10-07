The Katsina Police command says it has arrested a 42-year-old woman for allegedly committing a job scam, and also another woman suspected of supplying illicit injections to bandits.

The spokesperson of the command, SP Gambo Isah, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on Wednesday over their recent arrest in the state.

Isah said the 42-year-old woman is accused of collecting N34.8 million from victims who were issued with fake appointment letters with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

According to him, the woman who is from Kogi state, is said to be a former staff of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) based in Abuja.

The spokesperson said, “Her victims were promised jobs with the ECOWAS headquarters, Abuja, with about N3 million monthly salary.

The victims allegedly paid N3.5 million for each offer of appointment, and the victims later discovered that the ECOWAS appointment letters sent to them online were fake.

“On Oct. 4, 2021, the police arrested a man suspected to be her link with the victims. The man told us that he innocently bought the ECOWAS appointments from her, and he also paid her some money for the supposed jobs.”

Isah described the woman as a notorious fraudster who has been on the wanted list of security agencies for various offences relating to fraud.

The Command spokesman implored job seekers not to be desperate and always verify from the right sources when approached for job offers.

Although the suspect claimed that the woman collected over N47.3 million from him for the job offers, she insisted that it was N34.8 million she collected.

Also paraded was a woman, who was said by the police to be the widow of a late bandits’ Commander, known as ‘Shamandaji’.

According to Isah, the woman was caught with 150 pieces of an illicit injection in the Dandume Local Government Area of the state while on her way to supply bandits in the forest.

Isah also revealed that a 33-year-old man, and 55-year-old man, were also arrested for allegedly being in possession of fake US and Zairean currencies.

He added that a Nigerien man was also arrested for allegedly supplying petroleum products to bandits concealed inside polythene bags.

