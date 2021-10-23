.

By Esther Onyegbula

Miss Kasi Usani has emerged winner of this year’s Face of Niger-Delta Cultural Pageant contest, carting home, a car, an endorsement deal. She will be involved in running a project with the World Kindness Initiative Nigeria (WKIN) and signed to FONDCUP Nigeria Limited and NDDC for one year.

The 21 years old undergraduate of Lagos State Polytechnic, Miss Usani represented Cross River State in the just concluded Face of Niger-Delta Cultural Pageant FONDCUP 2021 competition. Miss Kasi beat eight other contestants from other Niger Delta states, to emerge the winner of the coveted contest held recently at the Duellaz event Centre, Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State.

Miss Faith Iguodala Etinosasere, from Edo state, emerged as the 1st Runner up, will work with telecommunication companies as the TV show host of the FONDCUP project on the culture and tradition of the Niger Delta region for a period of one year. While Miss Grace Ekrakene from Delta State emerged the 2nd Runner up, with a different portfolio as the face of FONDCUP Tourism

The 2nd edition of the contest is organised by FONDCUP Nigeria Limited, in conjunction with World Kindness Initiative Nigeria, Ethel Women Initiative and Luchy and Mandy Foundation is sponsored by Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

According to Elizabeth Efe Era, CEO Face of the Niger-Delta Cultural Pageant, “the pageant is to empower young women within the Niger Delta region, to be self-reliant as well as foster peace and unity in the region. The event was an opportunity for aspiring models, within the Niger Delta region, to achieve their dreams. Kasi Usani’s duties, as the crowned queen preaching love, kindness, peace and unity amongst the Niger Deltans. She will show Nigerians and the world that the Niger Deltans are beautiful and hardworking people.