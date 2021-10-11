By Abdulmumin Murtala, KANO

The wife of the governor of Kano state, Professor Hafsat Abdullahi Ganduje has charged children in the state to embrace education to build make a good life.

The First Lady made the call while distributing food stuff and bicycles to orphans, less-privileged and people with special needs as well as religious clerics.

At the event which was held at the Dambatta Local Government Secretariat on Thursday, the wife of the governor said children of today can not have bright future if they do not embrace education adding that nobody could be a leader in this country without education.

“You can’t be a governor without education. You can’t be a local government chairman without education. You can’t hold any public office if you’re not educated.

“I therefore implore you my children to go and acquire knowledge. I urge you to go to school and get knowledge so that we shall be proud of you in the future.

“You’re our future leaders,” she said.

No fewer than 600 people benefitted from the gesture that include 600 bags of rice, 600 bags of semovita and four bicycles.

The First Lady therefore urged the beneficiaries to utilise the items judiciously, informing them that more goodies are on the way.

She stated that the government of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje is a people-oriented administration, adding that the government would continue to empower women, children and people with special needs in the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria