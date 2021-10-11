By Abdulmumin Murtala, KANO

Kano State Executive Council has approved the ratification of contracts for the construction of township roads network in the three Emirate Councils of Rano, Gaya and Karaye at the total cost of N3.943 billion.

The state commissioner for information, Malam Muhammad Garba, addressed newsmen on Sunday on the outcome of the recent council meeting of the state.

He said the projects are aimed at bringing about meaningful development, to boost the general economic status of the state and further endear government to the teeming populace.

He said the council also granted approval for the augmentation of the sum of N42.351 million as additional cost of the contract for the construction of Dala Inland Dry Port internal and access roads network at Zawachiki in Kumbotso local government area of the state.

Malam Garba further explained that the increase in the contract sum followed unearthing of additional works which were not captured in the initial Bill of Engineering Measurement and Evaluation (BEME).

“The additional works discovered after the contractor handling the project has achieved 37 per cent progress, upon advance payment of N250, 000, 000.00 million include, among others, removal of unsuitable materials, provision of fill material, construction of culverts, provision of vehicular slabs.

“The new contract sum now stands at N1,600,917, 357:68 as against the initial sum of N1,558,556,359:37 awarded in July, 2020.

“The council has approved the release of N1 billion for the implementation of some special intervention projects in some local government areas in the state.

“Areas to be covered by the intervention include education, healthcare services, road infrastructure, environment electrification and water supply at various locations of the 17 local governments spread across the five emirates in the state” he said.

Malam Garba added that approval has also been granted for the supply/installation of Information and Communication Technology equipment deployment of Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) at the Kano Cancer Treatment Centre at Muhammadu Buhari Specialist Hospital, Giginyu, at the reviewed cost of N307.3 million.

He explained that the supply and installation of the facilities at the centre, which is the first of its kind in Sub-Saharan Africa, is bound to enhance compliance with global standards in the management of such that emphasized on electronic medical record.

Malam Garba further revealed that approval of N48.1 million has been given for the construction of drainage and culverts within Kano Emir’s Palace to prevent flood occurrences due to the absence of defined structures to effectively discharge storm water from the existing drainages to the outside of the Palace.

The commissioner also stated that the release of the sum of N26.2 million has been ratified by the council for the contract on flood intervention measures at Gaida Kuka Uku along Madobi-Panshekara Road.

Vanguard News Nigeria