Kano State government has approved N137 billion for the provision of potable water in Gaya to combat Cholera and to address other challenges.

Commissioner for Information, Mr Muhammed Garba, said in a statement issued on Sunday in Kano that the approval was given at the end of the state Executive Council meeting.

Garba said that the money would be spent on the rehabilitation of Wudil Regional Water Scheme, Gaya town and its environs; construction of six solar mechanised boreholes and 30 hand pump boreholes.

He added that the money would also cover expenses for sensitisation programme on hygiene promotion in the area.

The commissioner said that the council also approved N40 million for the production of next Islamic year calendar by the state’s Shari’a Commission.

According to him, the project will include the production and printing of the calendar, where the services of Islamic scholars with vast knowledge in astronomy and other vital issues pertaining to the assessment of Islamic compensation will be engaged.

He said that N82 million was earmarked for high capacity generators for Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital and Muhammad Abdullahi Wase Teaching Hospital.

The commissioner said that part of the money would be spent on the general renovation of Science and Technical Schools Board secretariat.

The cost of RMK College of Arts and Remedial Studies; Tudun-Wada, the Kano State College of Education and Remedial Studies and the training of 220 youths selected from 44 local governments would also be accommodated.

Garba added that the Industrial Training Fund would train the youths.