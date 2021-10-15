.

An APC Stakeholder, Hon. Abdulkarim Abdussalam Zaura Emphasized that the Ruling All Progressives Congress – APC in Kano State is firmly United and committed to continuous investments that better the lives of the common man that will cost them to victory in the Coming up 2023 General Election.

Zaura made this pronouncement in a media chart with a journalist at the African House of the Kano State government House In Kano City, after the Stakeholder meeting of the party to ratify candidates that lead the party in the next years this evening

He said “Building a Party undoubtedly Requires Continues effort and Commitments and cannot be without saboteurs/people that lack confidence in themselves as well as Opposition, but that does not mean one should relent” you all know that Governor Ganduje is driving the state to development.

Internal Democracy is not always without elements of Politics and Politicking But you people can attest to how united we are in Kano looking at the Calibre of persons that attended the Party’s Stakeholder engagement” He added.

Before his participation at the Stakeholders engagements, Zaura was in Kano and the Bichi Emirates to pay Homage to the Emirs and is expected to reach Rano, Gaya and Karaye within the week.