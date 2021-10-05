Charity organisation, Kick Against Child Abuse(KACA), and Entertainment label, Jamika Entertainment, has called for improved mentorship for young Nigerians.

The call was made during the third Young Elite Champs(YEC) Youth Conference/Outreach held at Okota, Lagos.

The annual Youth Conference organised by YEC is an outreach program to educate and guide teens in Lagos.

Partnering, the two organizations spoke to over three hundred attendees, who were predominantly teenagers, who left the event elated and looking forward to the next program.

The conference which which was first held in 2019 is the brainchild of YEC president, Miss Treasure Arize. This year, she spoke of the need for providing good influences and mentors to teens to shield and guide them from the ills of society that continues to be on the rise.

She said; “This year’s conference was really beyond what we imagined, we keep getting bigger with every event and teenagers gave testimonies of how attending our conferences has made good impacts in their lives”

“As always we look forward to planning next year’s conference and hope to continue to bring positivity to our youths because our society needs a system like ours that can help change the landscape of negativity and give hope to the young ones that staying on the right path is the best choice.” She said,

Also, another stakeholder in KACA, Mr. Misan Opubor pressed on the need for more events like this being organized, which are valuable for young minds in educating them on how to steer clear from bad influences and to make themselves valuable members of society by staying focused on their life goals.

“We at KACA are actually looking at creating a mentorship program to help the less privileged kids and teenagers who are more prone to face all forms of abuse.”

“We feel it is our duty to at least be a guiding beacon for those who are not fortunate enough to have the simple things of life that most take for granted, and organising programs like this is the first step for making it happen.”

Also, he said; ‘KACA has been a continuous supporter of YEC and other groups doing meaningful jobs to improve the lives of young people, by sponsoring events and conferences like this’

Finally, Mr. Misan reiterated the need for major organisations to do more to help the less privileged in the society.