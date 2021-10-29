By Kingsley Omonobi

Following reports that Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Friday stormed the Maitama home of Supreme Court Judge, Justice Mary Odili, in Abuja and the denial by EFCC that its operatives were not part of it, Police authorities at Force headquarters have kept mute on the matter.

Recall that there were reports that operatives who were accompanied by policemen, went to the judge’s home to execute a search warrant as part of investigations into her husband, Peter Odili, who is a former Governor of Rivers State.

Odili, who was a governor from 1999 to 2007, had obtained a perpetual injunction from a Federal High Court in 2007 which barred the EFCC from investigating or prosecuting him.

In 2020, he approached a Federal High Court again to get another injunction to stop an impending probe.

Last month, the former governor sued the Nigeria Immigration Service for seizing his passport at the airport.

In its response, however, the NIS said it was the EFCC that asked it to seize Odili’s passport as part of a probe.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, however, ordered immigration to release the passport to Odili immediately.

Several calls by Vanguard to the Force Public Relations Officer, CP Frank Mba to comment on the alleged Police involvement proved abortive as he failed to pick his calls.

Text messages sent to him on his known whatsapp line was not responded to.

