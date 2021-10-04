By Vincent Ujumadu

AFTER nearly two weeks of agonizing experience by commuters and motorists plying the Onitsha – Owerri federal road, the Federal Ministry of Works has finally fixed the collapsed portion.

The Obosi end of the road was severed opposite the Metallurgical Training Institute, Onitsha due to the blockage of the flood channels in the area by some property owners.

The action weakened the federal highway, which collapsed and led to the submerging of several houses and motor parks in the area.

For days, vehicles from Owerri could not enter Onitsha, forcing passengers to cross to Onitsha end by foot.

There was therefore jubilation when traffic resumed on the road weekend.

The Federal Controller of Works in Anambra State , Mr. Adeyemo Ajani expressed delight that work on the severed road was completed in a record time.

He said that to quicken the rehabilitation, the Ministry of Works had to engage one of its contractors who carried out the work successfully.

He said: “We are happy to announce that the road has been fixed and traffic flow restored.

“The cause of the problem is that a section of the drainage was blocked around the dump site and flood was diverted to the road.

“This caused the collapse of a section of the road. We have unblocked the culvert and normal flow has resumed.

“We hope nobody will block it again, otherwise, that person will be deemed to be against the entire nation”.