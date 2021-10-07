By Dirisu Yakubu

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, Governors Godwin Obaseki (Edo) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state are some of the dignitaries currently attending the 94th Emergency National Executive Committee, NEC, meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Abuja.

The meeting which is holding in the NEC Hall, Wadata Plaza, national secretariat of the party, is expected to adopt the zoning recommendation of party offices ahead of the October 31 national elective convention.

Also attending are Governors Nyesom Wike, Bala Mohammed, Ifeanyi Okowa, Samuel Ortom and Duoye Diri of Rivers, Bauchi, Delta, Benue and Bayelsa states respectively.