Controversy has trailed the alleged gift of ten million Naira, (N10million), to the family of an ex-Lebanese staff, Jude Solomon.

Report had it that a well known Nigerian billionaire, gifted Jude Solomon’s family, a cash gift of N10m, during the night of tributes held for the late Solomon in Lagos.

But in a statement sent to Vanguard, late Jude Rudolf Solomon’s friends condemned the report, noting that no billionaire gave Solomon’s Family N10million

Refuting the claim, the Legal adviser of the burial organizing committee, Barr. Tunde Ojo said that the alleged billionaire business mogul never contributed a dime to the hospital bill of the deceased nor to the memorial arrangement.

Ojo explained that, the N10million gotten for his memorial service was from Mr. Saheed Adelanwa on behalf of the deceased friends to Cardinalstone Trustees and not from the Nigerian billionaire.

He stressed further that himself and a host of few friends organised and bankrolled the burial expenses their friend.

Solomon had worked closely with the billionaire before he left to set up his own business in the energy and real estate sectors of the economy.