By Gabriel Olawale

As part of its commitment towards preventing blindness in the society, Jubrila Ayinla Foundation in partnership with Resource Center for the Blind has offered comprehensive free eyes screening for Lagos residence.

Speaking during the awareness walk to commemorate 2021 World Sight Day and International White Cane & Safety Day, Chairman of the Foundation, Vice-Admiral Jubrila Ayinla (rtd) said that globally over 1.3 billion people are virtually impaired of which 1.13 million reside in Nigeria.

“The main causes of blindness in Nigeria are untreated refractive errors and cataract which are entirely treated with early diagnosis. So today, we celebrate the World Sight Day by providing you free eye examination, glasses and drugs in line with our theme of ‘Loving Your Eyes’. We are also celebrating International White Cane & Safety Day by giving out 100 mobility canes.

Ayinla who has been advocating for the blind over the past 30 years said that blind people usually find it difficult to study science and technology courses in high institution, “so I have to find out how they do it abroad and brought the initiative to Nigeria. Once they come to Resource Center for the Blind they will be equipped with means to study all those courses.”

Corroborating his views, Director, Resource Centre for the Blind, Temitayo Ayinla-Omotola said that the Centre focused on providing access to community based services particularly in education to empower the less priviledge in the society.

“We desire to see a world where visually impaired persons are protected and provided for with equal opportunities to live fulfilled lives by inspiring and empowering them through education. We have courses that can help them achieve independence.”

Earlier, Lead Consultant Opthamologist for eye screening, Dr. Halima Alimi said that most causes of blindness are preventable through early detection, “For instance, some of the causes of cataract among young people is diabetics. When pregnant people are exposed to some infection during pregnancy their children may be born with cataract.

“Most glaucoma blindness is irreversible like cataract and in most cases they are hereditary but early detection and treatment can prevent blindness. By the time people notice the first symptom which is blurring of vision, they already lost 70 percent of vision and it is irreversible. So we are advocating regular checkup at least every six months.”