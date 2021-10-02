Former British and Commonwealth Light heavyweight Boxing champion, Peter Oboh has expressed his disappointment over the poor showing of Anglo-Nigerian boxer and former IBF, IBO, WBA and WBO world heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua against Ukrainian challenger Oleksandr Usyk at the Tottenham Stadium, Saturday night.

Speaking for the first time after Joshua’s unsuccessful defence of his titles, Oboh said, “Anthony Joshua has lost it. He lost everything, and my candid opinion is that he should avoid a rematch against Usyk and quietly hang his gloves.”

Oboh, a former WBA Intercontinental Light heavyweight champion in his active days, had predicted an easy win for Joshua but was bewildered by Joshua’s listless performance against the former Cruiserweight champion.

ALSO READ: D’Tigress Afrobasket victory a befitting Independence Day gift, says Dare

“He[Joshua] made many high profile boxers like Evander Holyfield, Mike Tyson, Tyson Fury and my humble self, who felt he could stop Usyk via a knock-out look stupid,” adding, “instead, it was Usyk, who almost knocked him out.”

Oboh said Anthony Joshua had everything to have beaten the new champion but failed to use his tools well. “He failed to impose his physique, punching power and experience in the heavyweight class against Usyk. I think Joshua was not fighting to win. Perhaps he was only interested in the money in the bank. But if he insists on a rematch, then he must go and do his homework.

“If Joshua wants to bounce back and stand firm he must go back to his old ways of boxing which is a punch for punch plus diet, especially, Nigerian diet which is akpu and unripe plantain to possess raw energy to give punches, take some and avoid some.”

He said that Joshua who began boxing at age 18 was a manufactured boxer and as such, he must remain proactive and positive. “On that night, he allowed his opponent to dictate the pace, hoping to come back and win on points.

He failed to attack or even show his usual aggression. For the first time, I heard Joshua has been taken to the hospital after a fight. He has lost it. That eye has become a target, particularly now that he has lost the killer instinct.” Oboh advised Joshua to retire before any further damage is done to his body and reputation.

Vanguard News Nigeria