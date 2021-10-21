There’s a fine line between what separates the rich from the poor, and it’s not just wealth. Growing up in a poverty-stricken town, Jose Ardon knew he was destined for more. He started questioning the fundamental differences between the rich and the poor, then set off on a journey to build his own wealth.

When Jose was 11 years old, he understood his lifestyle was vastly different from those of people who had gained wealth. But he was determined to find out why. Finally, he came to the conclusion that the only thing he lacked was knowledge. Even though at the time he struggled to imagine a different reality, he refused to let that stop him from building the life he dreamed of.

Jose left his hometown with $100 in his pocket at age 17 to live in America. Not yet knowing where his journey would take him, he worked odd jobs in the restaurant industry and construction, and everything in between. Then, fate brought him an opportunity that would forever change his life.

In 2004, he attended a motivational speaking event for aspiring entrepreneurs and made a personal commitment to gain financial freedom. “I remember hearing a story from one of the speakers about how his life was transformed and how he had become a millionaire through direct selling, having the freedom to be his own boss while earning residual income. That same time, I told myself I will become a millionaire, or I will die trying, but I will never give up,” says Jose Ardon.

In that moment, Jose set his first goal of earning $120,000 that year. Once he saw how easily attainable $120,000 was, he threw down the gauntlet and set a lofty goal of $10 million. Jose deposited his first million before age 27, then completed his seemingly out of reach goal before he turned 30.

Jose always stays closely rooted to his home in Latin America. He doesn’t forget where he came from and has gifted his parents a house and a car. Jose also plans to repackage the American Dream into the “Latin Dream,” by teaching his principles of success in his hometown. “We know that there are always visionary people in the world.

However, BE founders are more than committed to their vision. For me, it has been the best vision I have ever come across in my 15 years of experience doing businesses. BE is determined to change the world. It is upright with the commitment and ethics required to make an impact in the world,” says Jose Ardon.

Jose discovered what it took to turn a life of poverty into a life of wealth. Through hard work and staying open to opportunity, he created a path that he can now share with others.