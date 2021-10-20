.

By Idowu Bankole

Former President Goodluck Jonathan’s spokesman Mr Ikechukwu Eze has denied knowledge of a purported appointment of his boss as the United Nations Global Crisis Envoy.

In the last few days, some individuals and socio-political groups have been sending messages of goodwill to the former President, congratulating him on his appointment as a Special Envoy by the UN.

However, when contacted, Eze said that the office of the former President was not aware of such an appointment.

He said: “We also read the story on social media, just as you did. It was a story that indicated that the permanent members of the UN Security Council United States, France, UK, China, Russia and the UN are set to appoint our principal as the U.N. Global Crises Envoy. But we do not know the source of the story and we have no communication in that regard.”

He further stated that if an appointment like that is made it would be officially announced by either the appointing body or the personality appointed, stressing that neither of that has happened in this case.

Eze however thanked Nigerians and members of the international community for their continued goodwill towards Dr Jonathan and support for his efforts towards sustainable peace and democracy in Africa

Vanguard News Nigeria