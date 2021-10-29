By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue Youth Forum, BYF, weekend appealed to Benue youths to volunteer and join the newly established Benue Community Volunteers Guards, CVG, to complement conventional security agencies in the fight against criminality as well as provide intelligence to check activities of terrorists in the state.

President of BYF, Comrade Terrence Kuanum who in a statement in Makurdi commended Governor Samuel Ortom for signing the amended law establishing the Guards, also sued for support for his administration.

Hear him, “we received with excitement the news of the signing into law of the State Community Volunteer Guards bill by Governor Samuel Ortom.

“The proactive response of Governor Ortom in once again, taking that bold step towards securing the life and property of his people is truly unprecedented and very commendable.

“At the moment, community policing remains the only viable option to check the escalating insecurity in the country which have left the federal government either helpless or unconcerned, having seen the near-collapse of the nation’s security architecture.

“Intelligence gathering is no doubt the key to resolving most security situations and it is easily classified using community policing which generates intelligence right from the neighbourhoods for effective policing.

“The great foresight displayed by Governor Ortom to quickly amend this law that seeks to provide a leeway to generating credible intelligence within our communities to assist the conventional security operatives will go a long way in keeping our communities safe. It will also restore normalcy in our affected communities which are under attacks by sponsored killer herdsmen.

“The BYF, therefore, calls on all well-meaning sons and daughters of our dear State to step up as volunteers to the guard brigade and show patriotism to this cause so that collectively, we can achieve lasting peace in Benue.

“While pledging our support for Governor Samuel Ortom and his administration, we urge all Benue citizens to firmly stand by the Governor to continue to deliver on good governance and dividends of democracy to us.

“We equally appeal to security agencies to protect members of the Volunteer Guards against external aggressors who have been in the vanguard of painting members of the Livestock Guards in bad light and killing them at the slightest opportunity without provocation.”