Nollywood bad boy, Jim Iyke and some of his cronies, including Kelechi Freeman Ukadike, Melvin Oduah,Chuks Anyaduba and others are set to premiere a new reality TV show christened “The Residence Afrika” in March of 2022.

According to the organisers, The Residence Afrika Reality TV Show will promote African culture and air on local platforms for viewers globally.

The first season of the show tagged “The Quest Edition” will debut with 24 contestants from 12 Anglophone countries in Africa competing for the grand prize of $500,000. Chairman of ANEL and Executive Producer of The Residence Afrika; Mr Kelechi Freeman Ukadike made this known at the launch party of the reality TV Show held penultimate Saturday in Lagos, Nigeria.

He stated, “There is a possibility for the contestants to win more than $500,000 because they will all have the opportunity to showcase their knowledge, talents and business skills throughout the show especially during brand tasks”.

While presenting the vision of the show to pressmen and special guests, the Project Manager of the Reality TV Show; Mr Chuks Anyaduba, said that the goal is to curb political upheavals and misunderstandings created by cultural diversity. This will be achieved by showcasing and harmonizing the value systems of different ethnic groups in Africa on the show.

Also representing ANEL as a Vice-Chairman and Director of the show, popular movie producer; Jim Iyke said, “After two years of planning and preparation, the show’s first season will be aired in Africa and around the world including the United States and the United Kingdom.”

Viewers will be able to watch the show on The Residence Afrika app which will be available on Google Playstore and the App Store. They can also have direct conversations with the contestants and choose their Star contestant of the week, every week of the Show.

The launch party had in attendance notable personalities, celebrities, comedians and taste-makers like Solomon Oyekunle, C Classic, Jim Iyke, Uti Nwachukwu, Melvin Oduah, Chuks Anyaduba, DJinee, Jaywon, Wilma, Hero Daniels, Moses Inwang, and a host of others.