Human beings are perpetually in search of better living conditions and comfortable lifestyles. They toil and work extra hard in a bid to live their dreams. Yet, more often than not, this desire to amass wealth leads them to adopt occupations that they are not entirely comfortable with. We had a chat with Jessica Dennehy to try and understand what it is that people need to do to achieve true independence, financial and beyond.

Jessica Dennehy is a globally acclaimed author who is the brains behind the bestselling book, Pivot & Slay: The Ultimate Guide to Mindset Mastery. She also doubles up as a certified yoga instructor and a licensed lawyer.

“People need to stop second-guessing themselves,” she starts. She says that once one comes up with the idea that is appealing to them and seems fulfilling, they should embrace and work towards it without hesitation.

Jessica Dennehy backs this up by giving us part of her life story. “I was a practicing lawyer once but was also running a barbershop as a side gig. As the barbershop venture continued to grow, I got more and more into it, and therefore, I decided to stop practicing in the legal sector to fully engage in the barbershop business. I acted on my instincts, and it’s a decision that I’m very glad I took,” she says.

Jessica Dennehy adds that the fruits of running her venture far outweigh those of being involved in the white-collar sector. “I make significantly more while not being limited to a monthly paycheck,” she adds. She also insists that she now has complete control of her time and can commit herself to other various jobs.

While going on solo ventures may not guarantee success, the risk is worth taking due to the freedom and other benefits that come with it. As Jessica Dennehy’s journey suggests, you may be one decision away from realizing your dreams. “Take it up and give it a try. Remember, it is always riskier not to take a risk. Brace yourself up and take the leap of faith,” concludes Jessica.