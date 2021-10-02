Australian entrepreneur Jayden Rembacher is a man who appears to have it all. He’s young, good-looking, insanely versatile, extremely successful, effortlessly charming, and has a legion of fans who hang on to his every word, not to mention Instagram posts.

Yet Jayden Rembacher is also a modest man who doesn’t take anything for granted and knows exactly how much discipline, resilience, and ambition it took to get where he is today.

“There’s a lot of hard work that goes into making something look effortless,” explained the 21-year-old from Brisbane. “If you’re going to do something, I believe in doing it well and committing to it 101 percent.

Naturally, that involves a lot of blood, sweat, and tears, but I’ve never been afraid of working hard. I also believe in giving people what they want and only what they want. I think that’s why I’ve enjoyed such success to date.”

As one of the most significant male Onlyfans creators in the world, if there’s something Jayden Rembacher is familiar with, it’s success. He now generates anywhere between $15-40k a week on the platform. Yet, ironically, his popularity on Onlyfans was something of a happy accident.

Jayden explained, “I started the account because I wanted to generate more funds to invest in cryptocurrency. Trading and selling is my true passion and has proved very profitable. However, my Onlyfans platform grew amazing traction online and took on a life of its own. It also gave me a great deal of unexpected fame.”

Jayden Rembacher has since used the considerable profits he has made on Onlyfans to fund several rewarding cryptocurrency investments and has put his skills to good use by launching his marketing agency.

Jaden has big plans for the future and firmly believes that variety is the spice of life. He explained, “I’m a big believer in keeping things interesting, for me and everyone else. I’m extremely excited about the road ahead because you never know what’s around the next corner.”