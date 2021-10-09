Jay Jay Okocha reunites with Westerhof in London

By Jacob Ajom

Nigeria’s best ever foreign coach, Clemens Westerhof and his family were in London last week for a documentary on the glory days of Nigerian football.

There, Westerhof met his players in Jay Jay Okocha and his brother Emma.

Emma played in Algiers ’90 where Nigeria won silver under Westerhof. The younger Okocha played in Tunisia ’94 where Eagles won the Nations Cup and landed at USA ’94 as Africa’s champions.

Emma was no longer in the team, but Jay Jay’s skills contributed to the team being adjudged the best entertaining team with Brazil.

They both had dinner with Westerhof.

It was a happy reunion as described by Westerhof’s wife, Lilian.

