Ace American singer, Ja Rule, Tuface Idibia, Made Kuti, Niniola and comedian Bovi are among the entertainers to perform at Nigeria’s first-ever International Stout Festival being organised by the Trophy Extra Special Stout.

The Marketing Director, International Breweries Plc, Tolulope Adedeji, disclosed this at a press conference to announce the epoch-making event. According to her, Trophy is hosting the festival to give premium stout lovers a stout experience.

The International Stout Festival is an annual event that holds every first Thursday in November. However, this is the first time Nigeria would be joining this global cultural week. The event will take place in Lagos and Port Harcourt on Saturday 13th and Friday, 19th of November 2021, respectively.

The Nigerian version is expected to incorporate the African flavour in hosting festivities garnished with music, dance, and an abundance of rich cultural displays that will distinguish it from the global celebrations.

According to Adedeji, “The festival is another opportunity to attract the world to Nigeria and an avenue provided by Trophy Stout for Nigerians to entertain and showcase their culture to the world. We have tagged it ‘The Most Incredible Out of Naija’ because Nigerians are truly incredible people. Our resilience, energy and courage always set us apart, and if anyone can make it in Nigeria, they can make it anywhere in the world.

Also speaking, the Marketing Manager, Trophy, Bamise Oyegbami, added that “Trophy intends to make it an unforgettable experience for consumers and lovers of stout by putting together an evening of premium entertainment and refreshment that is reminiscent of the feeling they get when they consume Trophy Stout. With stars like Ja Rule, Tu Face Idibia, Niniola, Bovi and Made Kuti billed to perform, we have no doubt that Nigerians will have a fantastic time at the festival.”

To participate, consumers are required to visit www.mostincredibleoutofnaija.com to register and follow the brand’s social media platforms for updates on attendance and streaming.