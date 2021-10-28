By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Middle Belt Forum, MBF, has said the claim by the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed that Nigeria is safer today than 2015 is not only false but unfortunate and laughable.

The National President of MBF, Dr. Bitrus Pogu who stated this Thursday in Makurdi said “the claim is just laughable that was why I was laughing when you asked me to react.

“Anybody who says that Nigeria is safer now is not sincere and it is unfortunate that a Minister who has data, who is well informed being the Minister of Information will make such a statement; knowing that on daily basis many people are being kidnapped and people are being killed.

“And in 2015 all those incidents were happening just around the North East and North West, but today it is all over the country. Even train is being bombed, aircraft is being shot down and all sorts of things.

“For him to make such a statement is unfortunate. It’s good for government to come out clean and clear and tell the people that gentlemen we have failed in these areas bear with us but let’s put heads together and know how to better the situation.

“But to say it is safer today than 2015 is totally false and unfortunate for such a statement to come from the Minister of Information.”