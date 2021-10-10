By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Despite the milestone reached by the Industrial Training Fund, ITF in its 50 years of existence, especially in the area of skills acquisition, poverty is still largely prevalent hence the need for the organization to do more to empower more youths in the country.

Nde Ezekiel Gomos said this at the weekend in Jos during a paper presentation at the ITF’s golden jubilee celebration stressed that unless Nigeria invests in human capital development through skills development and building of productive capacity to deliver quality services, the nation cannot overcome endemic poverty.

Speaking on the theme: Changing the poverty narrative through skills: The role of the ITF and the imperative for institutional synergy,” Gomos, a former Secretary of the Plateau State Government noted that in the 1960s, only 15% of Nigerians were poor but today, the country has 70% of the poor people coming behind India and China.

His words, “The 33% unemployment rate in Nigeria is quite challenging, Management of ITF, the National Assembly, the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment and all stakeholders must do what is necessary to change the poverty narratives of the country.

“Poverty level in Nigeria is massive and devastating and leads to social vices, ITF’s impacts are just a scratch on the surface, more needs to be done to breach the skills gap in the nation’s economy. Nigeria should emulate Vietnam in aggressive skills education which help them to lift 50 million people out of poverty within a decade.

“Skills remain the currency of the 21st century to pull Nigeria out of poverty. We must also focus on socio-emotional skills and digital skills must be fused into all we do and there must be synergy with relevant stakeholders. The nation needs a national skills development summit to improve and coordinate skills acquisition programmes.”

It would be recalled that the ITF was established on October 8, 1971 with the core mandate to develop human resources by training Nigerians on skills relevant for the industrialization of the country.

Earlier, the Minister of State, Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Amb. Mariam Katagum, represented by the Director of Training and Development in the Ministry, Dr. Ahmed Bashir applauded ITF for living up to expectations over the years saying, “ITF is behind the various achievements recorded in the Ministry,” and challenged ITF to intensify its efforts as the nation looked up to it for the industrialization of the country.

Also, Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong in his remarks, noted, “ITF’s achievements have been visible in its products and the trainees it has graduated and pushed into the nation’s economy,” recalling that “Only recently, we witnessed the presentation of a smart phone produced by the ITF which was presented to Mr. President. Such success stories are what have made ITF a leading public organization in Nigeria and earned it several awards locally and internationally.”

Meanwhile, the Director General and Chief Executive of ITF, Sir Joseph Ari in his address said the longevity and effectiveness of ITF can be attributed to its quality of leadership and staff that run the institution right from inception in 1971 stressing, “The fund has been blessed with seasoned technocrats, acclaimed academic and versatile administrators with clear vision and commitment to ensuring the full achievement of its mandate.

“It must be noted that throughout the history of ITF, the Fund has been reputed for its proactiveness and farsightedness, which more than anything else accounts for our longevity and relevance and our ability to successfully negotiate all the obstacles to the full actualization of our mandate.”